SULLY’S SHOWCASE OCT. 14 AT SUL ROSS

Over 300 persons have pre-registered for Sully’s Showcase, Sul Ross State University’s biannual, prospective student open house. This semester’s event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 14.

Sully’s Showcase, sponsored by the Office of Enrollment Management’s New Student Programs, will be held from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. in the Pete P. Gallego Center. Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the university, meet with faculty and staff and receive information about admissions, financial aid and campus life.

Following an 8:30 a.m. check-in, a Sul Ross student club and department showcase begins at 9 a.m on the Gallego Center’s second floor mezzanine. An Academic Showcase will be featured from 10:30 a.m.-noon and organized by the respective Colleges (Agricultural Natural Resource Sciences, Arts and Sciences, and Education and Professional Studies). Each academic department will have the opportunity to present to students who are interested in that particular field of study.

After lunch (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Morgan University Center), a closing ceremony and $1,000 scholarship raffle will be held from 1:30-2 p.m. Main campus and residential living tours will be conducted from 2-4 p.m. Visitors will also have the opportunity to attend the Big Bend Comic Con (1-5 p.m.) at the Wildenthal Library; visit the Museum of the Big Bend (open until 5 p.m.); and watch the Sul Ross Lobos battle Hardin-Simmons University in a 6 p.m. American Southwest Conference football game at Jackson Field.

“Sully’s Showcase offers visitors an up-close opportunity to experience the unique Sul Ross environment,” said Patrick Clingman, director of New Student Programs. “Although we are nationally ranked for affordability, we offer far more than a ‘good deal.’ Sul Ross faculty and staff are willing to go the extra mile to know you as an individual and to help you succeed, in and out of the classroom.”

For more information, contact Clingman, pclingman@sulross.edu or (432) 837-8342.

--0o0—