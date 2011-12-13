3RD ANNUAL BIG BEND COMIC CON OCT. 14 AT SUL ROSS WILDENTHAL LIBRARY

Sul Ross State University’s Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library will host Big Bend Comic Con 2017 Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m. All activities at the third annual event are free and open to the public.

Comic Con 2017 will focus on community artists and vendors in the celebration of comic books, graphic novels and pop culture. Activities include trivia, door prizes, cosplay, tabletop and video gaming, an Artist and Vendor Alley and crafts.

Visit the Library's website, library.sulross.edu and follow the Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library on Facebook to learn more, facebook.com/SRSULibrary. #BBCC17.

For more information, contact Betsy Evans, Education and Outreach Librarian, betsy.evans@sulross.edu, (432) 837-8312.

