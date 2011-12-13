SUL ROSS CHOIR, WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT OCT. 12

The Sul Ross State University Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble will perform Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

Dr. Donald Freed, Sul Ross professor of Music, will direct the choir. Concert selections are: “Sure on This Shining Night,” by Samuel Barber; “Songs of Praise,” by Robert Revicki; “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” by Hugo Distler; “You Have Searched Me,” by Michael Joncas; “Callen todas las galena,” by Pedro de Lagarto; and “Be Who You Are,” a world premiere by Freed.

Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music, directs the Wind Ensemble. Concert selections are: “Cenotaph” (Fanfare for Band), by Jack Stamp; “Air for Band.” by Frank Erickson; “Cajun Folk Songs,” by Frank Ticheli, and the concert version of the Sul Ross State University fight song (as well as University of Michigan fight song), “The Victors” (March), by Louis Elbel.

--0o0—