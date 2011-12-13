3RD ANNUAL FACULTY RESEARCH FORUM HELD OCT. 10

Nine Sul Ross State University faculty members shared their developed Experiential Learning student opportunities -- including internships, undergraduate research, service learning and senior capstone projects -- during the third annual Faculty Research Forum, held Tuesday (Oct. 10) in the Espino Conference Center, Morgan University Center. The event, sponsored by Title V El Camino Del Lobo Al Exito, featured presentations in Computer Science and Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Geology. (Top photo), Dr. David Leaver, assistant professor of Chemistry, discusses “Experiential Learning in Organic Chemistry: Practical Application of Powder X-Ray Diffraction.” (At right), Jesse Kelsch, lecturer in Geology, presents “Sul Ross Geology Field Camp: Bringing Standard-Use Mapping Technology to our Students’ Pre-graduation Experiences.” For more information, contact Dr. Jennifer Penland, jennifer.penland@sulross.edu. (Photos by Steve Lang)