LEGISLATORS RODRIGUEZ, NEVAREZ TO GIVE POINDEXTER LECTURES OCT. 20 AT SUL ROSS

Texas State Senator Jose Rodriguez, El Paso (left), and State Representative Poncho Nevarez, Eagle Pass (right), will address “The Influence of Higher Education in Your Life and Career,” Friday, Oct. 20 at Sul Ross State University.

The 7 p.m. presentations in Marshall Auditorium are sponsored by the College of Education and Professional Studies John B. Poindexter Speaker Series. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

Rodriguez, who served as the El Paso County Attorney for 17 years, was first elected to the Texas State Senate (District 29) in 2010. He represents El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, and Presidio counties, spanning more than 350 miles of the Texas-Mexico border.

Nevarez is serving his third term as House District 74 representative, including the counties of Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, and Val Verde. He also maintains a law practice in Eagle Pass, specializing in personal injury litigation.

The John B. Poindexter Speaker Series highlights outstanding individuals who have been successful in their respective professions and allows them to share their stories with the students, faculty and staff at Sul Ross and in the community at large.

For more information, contact Dr. Hamin Shabazz, (432) 837-8255.

--0o0—