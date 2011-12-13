“CLYBOURNE PARK’ OPENS OCT. 20 ON SUL ROSS STAGE

Bruce Norris’ award winning play, “Clybourne Park” opens Friday, Oct. 20 at Sul Ross State University.

Evening performances begin at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28. Sunday matinee performances will be held Oct. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building. Directed by Marjie Scott, assistant professor of communication and theatre, the play is set in a house on Clybourne Street - the same house the Younger family purchases in Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (1959).

“Clybourne Park” tells the story of a home and a neighborhood, as well as the sense of history and entitlement people hang on to in the ever-shifting physical boundaries and demographics of American culture.

The highly engaging work provides a unique perspective, spanning a 50-year period of one neighborhood in America. The central character in the play is the house itself, and its personal involvement in transforming the fictious Clybourne Park neighborhood in both 1959 and 2009.

“His play is as beautifully constructed as it is eloquent. Norris stews his characters, both black and white, in their own neurotic juices, making terrific comedy out of his clinical dissection of hypocrisy,” writes John Lahr of The New Yorker.

“Clybourne Park” is a participating entry in this year’s Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Faculty from other Texas universities will attend and review the work. “This provides an excellent opportunity for students and faculty to receive feedback from theatre professors around the state,” said Dona Roman, professor of Theatre and director of the Sul Ross theatre program..

The ensemble cast features Gabrielle Rule (Brady), Jonathan Fields (Venus), Michael Emerson (Houston), Cierra Noel (Houston), Theseus Francis (Alpine), Callie Jones (Midland), and Westin Huffman (Fort Davis).

The production is designed by an array of theatre faculty members: Carolyn Barrientes (set), Roman (costume, hair and makeup), and Bret Scott (lights). Missy Embrey provides technical direction and sound engineering support for the production.

Late seating is not permitted for any performance. The play contains language and adult content.

Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. 2017-18 Theatre Season Tickets are also on sale now.

For more information, please call (432) 837-8218, or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre



Bev (Gabrielle Rule) and Albert (Michael Amerson) engage in an awkward exchange over a chafing dish in Act I of “Clybourne Park,” opening Oct. 20 at Sul Ross State University. (Photo by Diff Torres)

--0o0—