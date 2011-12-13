SUL ROSS LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY GRADUATION OCT. 30

Graduation ceremonies at Sul Ross State University’s H. Joaquin Jackson Law Enforcement Academy will be held Monday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. in the Espino Conference Center, Morgan University Center.

Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President, will be the featured speaker.

Eight cadets have completed the 18-week training course and are candidates for graduation. Cadets are: Atilano Arreola, Dallas; Wyatt Chopelas, Alpine; Trent Dewaters, New Braunfels; Damian Hernandez, Presidio; William Holden, Lander, WY; Valerie Kettani, Austin; Edgar Sanchez, Chicago, IL; and Ben Villa, Alpine.

