2017 SUL ROSS HOMECOMING ROYALTY FINALISTS



Sul Ross State University’s 2017 Homecoming Royalty finalists were announced Monday evening (Oct. 23) during a performance by magician/comedian Michael Kent in the Morgan University Center’s Espino Conference Center. The new Queen and King will be crowned at halftime of Saturday’s (Oct. 28) American Southwest Conference football game between the Lobos and East Texas Baptist University, beginning at 6 p.m. at Jackson Field. The new royalty will receive crowns, diamond watches and scepters donated by Anju’s Jewelry and Rangra Theatres of Alpine. Finalists, their hometowns and sponsors are (from left): Javier Garcia, San Elizario, Student Support Services; Samantha Cardenas, Lubbock, Student Support Services; Selena Garcia, Alpine, Recreational Sports; Sir Daniel Taylor, San Antonio, Recreational Sports; Breeann Sturges, Woodlake, CA, Collegiate FFA; Kendal Hartman, Iraan, Collegiate FFA; Sergio Pedroza, El Paso, Sully Productions; Abbegail Escajeda, Midland; Sully Productions; Darrian Doederlein, Lamesa, Black Students Association; Zack Roberson, Houston, Black Students Association. (Photo by Susanna Mendez)