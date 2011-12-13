SUL ROSS HOSTS NIRA RODEO NOV. 2-4

Sul Ross State University, the birthplace of collegiate rodeo (in 1949), hosts the annual National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association event Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 2-4.

Competition will be held in the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (S.A.L.E.) Arena at the Turner Range Animal Science Center. Performances begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Short rounds will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

General admission is $7 for performances and no charge for slack. Children under 12 and Sul Ross faculty, staff, and students with ID will be admitted free of charge. Programs and day sheets will be available at the ticket booth. Slacks will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

Teams competing include: Clarendon College; Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, NM; Frank Phillips College, Borger; Howard College, Big Spring; New Mexico Jr. College, Hobbs, NM; Odessa College; Ranger Junior College; South Plains College, Levelland; Tarleton State University, Stephenville; Texas Tech University, Lubbock; Vernon Junior Regional College; North Central Texas College, Gainesville; Weatherford College; West Texas A&M University, Canyon; Western Texas College, Snyder; and Cisco Junior College.

Sul Ross men’s contestants include: Creed Cade, Iraan, calf roping and team roping; Jeffery Latham, Martindale, steer wrestling and team roping; Michael Aguirre, El Paso, team roping; Nathan Oropeza, El Paso, team roping; Noah Wise, Alpine, team roping; Logan McCasland, Uvalde, calf roping and team roping; Cesar Armendariz, Presidio, team roping.

Women’s team contestants include: Jeanette Tilley, Alvin, barrel racing; Samantha Kauk, Rosharon, breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping; Shay Hudson, Spring Branch, breakaway roping and barrel racing; Brooke Hester, Nixon, breakaway roping, goat tying and team roping; Allison Pfeiffer, Boerne, breakaway roping and barrel racing; Kyndall Womble, Argyle, barrel racing.

Four contestants will seek the honor of Miss Rodeo Sul Ross 2017, with coronation scheduled prior to the Saturday, Nov. 4 rodeo performance. Katy West, Athena, OR, is the reigning Queen.

Candidates and their sponsors are: Jade Oates, Exeter, CA, sponsored by Tallent Roofing; Jeanette Tilley, Alvin, sponsored by Rhinestone Cowgirl; LeeAnn Lovelady, El Paso, sponsored by Mariah Sanchez at B’s Salon; and Kiley Thomas, Angleton, sponsored by BAD Ranch.

Sul Ross boasts nine national team championship teams, seven men’s and two women’s; and 24 individual event titles. The rodeo team won men’s championships in 1949-1952 – the first first four years of NIRA competition—as well as 1962, 1982, and 1983. Sul Ross garnered women’s crowns in 1962 and 1985. Only Southeastern Oklahoma State University claims as many national team championships – five men’s and four women’s.

Harley May, a member of the first three national championship teams, won eight national collegiate titles, three world championships in steer wrestling on the professional circuit and was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1979. He returned to coach the Sul Ross rodeo teams from 1994-1998.

May won the all-around men’s championship from 1949-51; bareback riding in 1949; bull riding in 1949-50; and saddle bronc riding in 1950-51. Tex Martin (1953) and Cody Lambert (1982) also won men’s all-around titles, while Jo Gregory Knox (1951), Elisabeth Prude Longbotham (1953), and Donna Saul (1962) claimed all-around women’s crowns.

Other Sul Ross national individual champions are: bull riders Johnny Ackel (1952), Ira Akers (1953), Tex Martin (1954), and George Eads (1962); saddle bronc rider Don Lee Smith (1958) and Bill James, who tied for first in calf roping in 1961 and won team roping in 1962.

In women’s competition, Charlotte Martin (1954) and Donna Jean Saul (1962) won goat tying championships; Saul won calf tying in 1961; and Jayne Gentry won breakaway roping in 1985.



Jeanette Tilley LeeAnn Lovelady Kiley Thomas

Jade Oates



Katy West, 2016 Miss Sul Ross Rodeo

–0o0–