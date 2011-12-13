NOV. 2 LECTURE, RECEPTION AT SUL ROSS’ MAIN GALLERY

Artist Joe Pena will present a gallery talk during the closing reception of his art exhibit, “Last Stop,” Thursday, Nov. 2 at Sul Ross State University.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

Peña’s paintings explore issues of ethnic identity, including aspects of cultural, familial and social traditions, relating to his Mexican heritage. The subject matter is a further reference and exploration into traditional Mexican customs, and is portrayed through various elements of still life, portraiture and urban landscapes.

The popularity of the food stand and taco truck have become a staple of the American landscape, regardless of the food that each serves. They are an escape from the monotony of the common fast food establishment and offer so much more in terms of a communal experience in the discovery of new cuisine or a refuge of comfort in food and individuals.

The “meat paintings” pay homage to the food, specifically the organ meats, associated with Mexican culture. While organ meat is consumed all over the world by many communities, these are paintings relate specifically the South Texas variety. As a subject matter for study, they offer so much to study from with their rich visceral elements, deep tonal hues, and painterly possibilities. More importantly, they represent the comforts of family and tradition.

Peña sees his “Last Stop” food truck series as an extension of his meat paintings. The series captures the mysterious and surreal scenes illuminated by the glow coming from inside the truck, hovering in the rich black emptiness of space. Each truck stand has its own presence and the visitors become its culture.

For more information, contact Carol Fairlie, fairlie@sulross.edu.

