2017 SUL ROSS HOMECOMING ROYALTY CROWNED

Javier Garcia, San Elizario, and Samantha Cardenas, Lubbock, were crowned 2017 Sul Ross State University Homecoming King and Queen. Coronation was held Saturday evening (Oct. 28) at Jackson Field during halftime of the Lobos-East Texas Baptist football game. The new royalty, sponsored by Student Support Services, succeed 2016 royalty Vince Apodaca and Gabriela Torres Gonzalez. Anju’s Jewelry and Rangra Theatres of Alpine presented the King and Queen with crowns, diamond watches and scepters. Zack Roberson, Houston, Black Students Association, and Selena Garcia, Alpine, Recreational Sports, were named first runners-up. Other finalists were: Sir Daniel Turner, San Antonio, Recreational Sports, and Darrian Doederlein, Lamesa, Black Students Association, second runners-up; Kendal Hartman, Iraan, Collegiate FFA, and Breeann Sturges, Woodlake, CA, Collegiate FFA, third runners-up; and Sergio Pedroza, El Paso, Sully Productions, and Abbegail Escajeda, Midland, Sully Productions, fourth runners-up. (Photo by Susanna Mendez)