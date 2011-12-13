NOV. 2 FACULTY RECITAL BY DONALD CALLEN FREED AT SUL ROSS

Dr. Donald Callen Freed, Sul Ross professor of Music, will present a faculty recital, “Misfits, Outcasts, and Saints,” on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Sul Ross State University. The 7:30 p.m. recital will be held in Marshall Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

Freed will be accompanied by pianist Dr. Karrin Ford, associate professor of Music. Selections will include works by Robert Schumann, Reynaldo Hahn, Francis Poulenc, Claude Debussy, George Butterworth, Samuel Barber, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Foster, among others.

Freed will conclude the recital with the world premiere (solo version) of his own work, “Be Who You Are.”

For more information, contact Freed, (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu.

