SUL ROSS CENTER FOR BIG BEND STUDIES HOSTS 24TH ANNUAL CONFERENCE NOV. 10-11

More than 30 presentations on the history, archaeology and culture of the Big Bend and northern Mexico will be featured at the 24th annual Center for Big Bend Studies conference, slated Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11 at Sul Ross State University.

Sessions will be held in the Espino Conference Center, Morgan University Center. Register online at the CBBS website (http://cbbs.sulross.edu) or at the conference. The conference is free to Sul Ross employees and students, but there is a charge for the banquet.

The Friday night (Nov. 10) banquet speaker, Dr. Steve Black, will discuss “Low Impact, High Resolution: Investigating Eagle Nest Canyon.” There is limited seating for the banquet, so early registration is suggested.

Cost to attend the conference is $55 for the general public if registering before Monday, Nov. 6; $60 thereafter. Banquet cost is $40 for CBBS members and $45 for the general public before Nov. 6; thereafter the price increases by $5. The banquet will be held at the Granada Theater in Alpine, featuring pepper-crusted 9 oz. New York strip steak, roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans almandine, au poivre sauce, dessert, and coffee. The vegetarian option is chickpea Bolognese with house-made zoodles.

For more information, visit the website (http://cbbs.sulross.edu) to register or for a list of presenters and topics or call (432) 837-8179 for more information.

