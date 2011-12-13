SUL ROSS CAREER SERVICES AND TESTING HOSTS FALL CAREER FAIR NOV. 7

Sul Ross State University will host its 2017 Fall Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Espino

Conference Center, Morgan University Center. The event is sponsored by Career Services and Testing.

Visitors are encouraged to bring resumes and will be able to investigate job markets, meet with recruiters, explore various business resources and apply for available positions. Appropriate business attire is recommended. A best dressed professional contest will be held.

In addition to Sul Ross departments, businesses, organizations and school districts that will be represented at the Career Fair include: H-E-B, New York Life, Nine Energy Service, Preventive Care Health Services of Alpine, Workforce Solutions, Big Bend National Park, Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas A&M Forest Service, Attorney General of Texas Child Support System, U.S. Army Recruiting, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Services, Odessa Police Department and Permian Basin Community Centers.

School districts attending include: IDEA Public Schools of El Paso, Fort Stockton ISD and Marathon ISD. For more information, contact Jan Rueb, (432) 837-8178 or jrueb@sulross.edu.

--0o0—