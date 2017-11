8 GRADUATE FROM SUL ROSS LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY OCT. 30

Eight cadets graduated from Sul Ross State University’s H. Joaquin Jackson Law Enforcement Academy during ceremonies held Monday (Oct. 30) in the Espino Conference Center, Morgan University Center. Graduates, pictured with Clariza Pina (right), LEA director, are (from left) Damian Hernandez, Presidio; Ben Villa, Alpine; Wyatt Chopelas, Alpine; Trent DeWaters, New Braunfels; Valerie Kettani, Austin; Edgar Sanchez, Chicago, IL; Atilano Arreola, Dallas; William Holden, Lander, WY. (Photo by Steve Lang)

