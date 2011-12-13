SUL ROSS MUSICIANS IN CONCERT NOV. 10

Sul Ross State University musicians will be featured in a Big Bend Chamber Music recital Friday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, Ave. A and N. 6th St. in Alpine. There is no admission charge and the public is invited. A reception will follow the recital.

The first part of the program features Molly Ferguson, Presidio, a Sul Ross music education major in her senior recital. Her program includes works from the Classical, Romantic and Renaissance eras.

Ferguson’s performance will be followed by the Recuerdos, the Sul Ross Guitar Ensemble. In addition to instrumental pieces from the Renaissance and jazz styles, they will also perform songs from Cuba, Brazil and Mexico featuring Ferguson on vocals and guest musician Omar Guerrero on percussion.

The Sul Ross Guitar Ensemble, directed by Sul Ross faculty member Steven Bennack, is comprised of Molly Ferguson, Nicholas Westerlink, El Paso; Christian Diaz-Sosa, Alpine; and guest percussionist Guerrero.

For more information, contact Donald Freed, (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu.

