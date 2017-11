SUL ROSS RODEO ROYALTY

Kiley Thomas (second from left), Angleton, was crowned Miss Sul Ross Rodeo 2017 Saturday evening, Nov. 4, at the S.A.L.E. Livestock Arena. This year’s rodeo royalty are, from left, Jade Oates, Exeter, CA; Thomas; LeeAnn Lovelady, El Paso; and Jeanette Tilley, Alvin. Sul Ross hosted its 72nd annual NIRA rodeo Thursday-Saturday (Nov. 2-4). (Photo by Dana Jones)