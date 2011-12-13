ANNUAL CBBS CONFERENCE AT SUL ROSS

Andy Cloud (second from right), director of the Center for Big Bend Studies (CBBS) at Sul Ross State University, greeted visiting Mexican historians during the 24th annual conference Friday and Saturday (Nov. 10-11). Pictured (from left) are Enrique Chacon, archaeologist for the Escuela Nacional de Antropologia e Historia (school of National Anthropology and History), state of Chihuahua; Jose Aguilar, Coahuila state director of Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH), the federal agency that oversees and investigates all anthropological and historical sites in Mexico; and Emiliano Gallaga, lead archaeologist for the Escuela de Antropologia e Historia del Norte de Mexico (EAHNM). CBBS and INAH signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this past July. The agreement will initially focus on several U.S.-Mexico frontier projects, with an emphasis on those along the Texas-Coahuila and Texas-Chihuahua border. (Bottom photo) Roger Boren, CBBS staff member, discusses Pecos River Style rock art. The yearly event featured more than 30 presentations on the history, archaeology and culture of the Big Bend and northern Mexico. Sessions were held in the Espino Conference Center, Morgan University Center. (Photos by Steve Lang)