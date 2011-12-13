KALI HAMBACH STUDENT ART EXHIBITION OPENS AT SUL ROSS

“Running with the Wolves,” a Bachelor of Fine Arts capstone exhibition by Sul Ross State University student Kali Hambach, Alpine, opened Friday (Nov. 10) in the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building.

Hambach’s series of pastel artwork of skyscapes accompanied by wolves will be on exhibition through Thursday, Nov. 30. A closing reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

All of the paintings of the sky are images from photos taken by Hambach in and around Alpine. “The inspiration of the show is the rejuvenation one feels from seeing something beautiful in nature,” she said.

“When I see a beautiful sky, I take a moment to reflect on the wonders of the world we live in; to capture that in my painting. The addition of the wolf in the landscapes creates an additional narrative of family and humanity.”

For more information, contact Hambach, (432) 294-4855 or kham7393@sulross.edu.

