“THE LAST 5 YEARS” ON STAGE NOV. 17-19 AT SUL ROSS STUDIO THEATRE

Jason Robert Brown’s Drama Desk winner, “The Last Five Years,” continues Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19 in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University.

Show times are 8:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinees. The production contains language and adult content. Late seating is not permitted.

“The Last 5 Years” opened last weekend to very appreciative audiences, according to Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre. Audience feedback included the following comments:

“The Sul Ross State University Theater Department never ceases to amaze. Their current production, ‘The Last Five Years,’ is AWESOME. Uber-congrats to all concerned!”

“Just came from “The Last 5 Years,” directed by Ashley Jane Page, with Sedia (Woods) Rashid and Broadway Josh Martinez. A wonderful performance. Great job, guys.”

Directed by Page, Brown’s work is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy (Woods, Houston) telling her story backwards while Jamie (Martinez, El Paso) tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The musical has been translated into a handful of languages and was named one of TIME Magazine's 10 best shows of 2001. “The Last Five Years” also enjoyed an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013, and a film adaptation was released in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Tickets are on sale now: www.sulross.edu/theatre or in the Theatre office (FAB 203). Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. For more information, call (432) 837-8372.



Sedia Woods (as Cathy) and Josh Martinez (as Jamie) star in “The Last 5 Years,” playing Nov. 17-19 at Sul Ross State University’s Studio Theatre. (Photo by Andrea Bode)

