REGENTS APPROVE SUL ROSS TUITION AND FEE INCREASES

Modest increases in Sul Ross State University’s Designated Tuition and Recreational Sports fees were approved by the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System. The Board met Nov. 16-17 at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville.

The Regents also authorized transfer of Sul Ross’ Department of Industrial Technology to the College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and acknowledged more than $60,000 in gifts and donations.

Effective Fall Semester 2018, Designated Tuition fees will increase $7.67 per semester hour (SCH) from the current $147 to $154.67. Designated Tuition fees will rise $8.20 per SCH, to $162.87, in Fall 2019. The Recreational Sports fee will increase $4 per semester, from $85 to $89, effective Fall 2018.

Revenue from Designated Tuition is used to cover the costs of services, use and/or availability of any or all of the university’s property, activities, operations or other facilities. Designated Tuition is also used to provide support for several budget areas, primarily educational and general. Additional revenue from the increase is intended to provide a faculty and staff pay raise, and 15 percent of the new revenue will be set aside for financial aid and related programs.

Recreational Sports fee revenue funds operations of the Recreational Sports Center and related activities. This includes new and replacement equipment, supplies, facility maintenance and program offerings at the new outdoor recreational sports facility. The summer fee will increase $2 per summer session, from $42.50 to $44.50.

Overall increases for a resident student enrolled in 15 SCH will be 2.95 percent for Fall 2018 and 2.96 for Fall 2019.

Transfer of the Department of Industrial Technology from the College of Education and Professional Studies to the College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences was petitioned because of the strong service role Industrial Technology plays in the Agricultural Science major. The department offers a B.S. in Industrial Technology, and the transfer strengthens the program by integrating the degree into both the Animal Science and Natural Resource Management degrees.

Gifts and donations included:

*$5,004.04 from Ruth Bowman Russell, San Antonio, through the San Antonio Area Foundation to the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) Last Frontier Campaign.

*$10,000 from Don Green, Alpine, to the Museum of the Big Bend’s Museum Advantage Fund.

*$10,000 from the Horizon Foundation, Plano, to the BRI Institute Fund.

*$10,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Rick Stephens, Alpine, to the Sully Fund for Excellence.

*$5,500 from Mr. and Mrs. Marty Davis, Dallas, to the Museum of the Big Bend’s Museum Advantage Fund.

*$5,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hayter, Fort Stockton, to the Jackson Field Turf Project.

*$5,000 from Cactus Conservation Institute, Inc., Alpine, to the Klein Trust Botanical Research Fund.

*$10,000 from Safari Club International West Texas Chapter, Inc., Odessa, to the BRI Big Horn Sheep Restoration Project.

--0o0--