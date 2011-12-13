“BIG SCARY CLOWNS AND RED BALLOONS AS GUNS” ON SUL ROSS STAGE DEC. 1-2

“Big Scary Clowns with Red Balloons as Guns,” a one-man show written and performed by Sul Ross State University graduate student Miguel Pena, Fabens, will be on stage Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2.

Show time is 8 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building. The play contains mature content and parental discretion is advised.

Peña’s one-man show examines life and death. “This show is not a theatrical representation of a lone individual that suffered trials and tribulations. It’s a guy in his late 20’s who is given a stage and a chance to talk about things that he does in private.” He said.

“At a time where most people spend a lot of time fighting over opinions, and politics, this show is a chance to see a small glimpse into one person. The only moral in the show, is the one that you create for yourself.”

Josh Martinez directs the production. Tickets are on sale now and are $5.00 for general admission.

For more information, call (432) 837-8218, tel:(432) 837-8218, or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre

