SUL ROSS CHOIR, WIND ENSEMBLE IN CONCERT DEC. 7

Sul Ross State University’s Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble will perform Thursday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

The “Musical Ornaments” concert will showcase Sul Ross music students, faculty and members of the community, to include the Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble and two student chamber groups.

The Concert Choir, directed by Dr. Donald Freed, professor of Music, will feature four compositions and arrangements by Freed; a piece by Timothy Tharaldson written in 2014, “Stars over Snow,” text by Sara Teasdale; a traditional Victorian carol, “Upon the Snow-Clad Earth,” by Sir Arthur Sullivan, and an oft-requested favorite, “The Christmas Monkey.”

Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music/Band, will direct the Wind Ensemble, featuring music faculty member Mary Elizabeth Thompson as flute soloist in Cécile Chaminade’s “Concertino” for Flute and Band. The opening selection, “Prelude on a Gregorian Tune,” is a dedication to the composer David Maslanka, who passed away this year. The concert will conclude with Gustav Holst’s popular “Suite No. 2” for Military Band, containing English folk melodies such as “Greensleeves.”

