“Roots,” a Bachelor of Fine Arts capstone exhibition by Sul Ross State University student Aaron Bennack, Alpine, will be on display in the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building, through Friday, Dec. 15. A closing reception will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The exhibition is free and open to the public.