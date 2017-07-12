SWTJC PRESIDENT GONZALES TO ADDRESS SUL ROSS GRADUATES DEC. 15

Dr. Hector Gonzales, 10th President of Southwest Texas Junior College and a Sul Ross State University alumnus, will deliver the commencement address at Sul Ross-Alpine fall ceremonies Friday, Dec. 15.

Commencement exercises will be held at 7 p.m. in the Pete P. Gallego Center. Rio Grande College ceremonies will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Uvalde High School Auditorium. Ismael Naveja Macias, Mexican Consul in Eagle Pass, will deliver the RGC commencement address.

Gonzales was appointed the 10th President of SWTJC on Aug. 1, 2013. He spent eight years as the college’s chief academic and chief financial officer and has worked there since 1999. In 2011, he was recognized by President Barack Obama and the White House as a Champion of Change for Community Colleges. In 2012, he helped lead SWTJC toward recognition as a Top 10 Community College by the Aspen Institute.

Gonzales attended SWTJC in 1988, transferred to Angelo State University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1992, majoring in Accounting. While at ASU, he was active with Delta Sigma Pi. He later attended Sul Ross, graduating with a Master’s of Business Administration in 1996. He taught at RGC as an adjunct faculty member. In 2012, Gonzales earned his doctorate in Organizational Leadership from the University of Incarnate Word. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and private pilot.

A member of the Uvalde Memorial Hospital Board of Directors since 2001, Gonzales served as chairman from 2010-2013. He led the hospital’s strategic planning process that included the development of the Kate Marmion Regional Cancer Center.

Gonzales, a Uvalde resident, is active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church and chairs the annual parish festival. He and his wife, Jaclyn, are the parents of a daughter, Mia.

--0o0--