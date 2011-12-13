IME-BECAS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING SIGNED

Sul Ross State University President Dr. Bill Kibler (left) and Sergio F. Salinas, Consul Titular of the Consulate of Career of Mexico, Presidio, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) continuing financial support for Mexican national students pursuing degrees at Sul Ross. The MOU, signed Wednesday (Dec. 6), provides over $3,800 in financial assistance through the IME-Becas (Institute for Mexicans Abroad) program. The award provides funding to qualified Mexican nationals or descendants of Mexican immigrants for tuition, fees, specific courses and other designated expenses. Also pictured (top photo, from left) are: Dr. Jim Case, Sul Ross Provost and Executive Vice President; Ana Luevanos, Administrative Coordinator; Raquel Williamson, Community Affairs Representative, Consulate of Career of Mexico; Yvonne Realivasquez, Sul Ross Director of Administration; Leo Dominguez, Associate Vice President for University Services and Dean of Students. (Photos by Steve Lang)