NATIONAL TEACHER OF YEAR MAKES SUL ROSS PRESENTATION

Sydney Chaffee, the 2017 National Teacher of the Year, discussed storytelling in education during a visit at Sul Ross State University Wednesday (Dec. 6). Her visit was sponsored by the Sul Ross Education Department. Chaffee was named National Teacher of the Year in April. She has taught for 10 years, the past nine as a ninth grade humanities teacher at Codman Academy, Dorchester, MA. She received a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and a M.Ed. from Lesley University. Codman Academy is a charter public school where 98 percent of the students are minorities and 75 percent of them qualify for free or reduced lunch. One hundred percent of Codman Academy’s graduates are accepted into college. (Photo by Steve Lang)