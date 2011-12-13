GENE MYRICK AND DON MULHERN ENDOWMENT ESTABLISHED AT SUL ROSS

The Museum of the Big Bend was recently named recipient of the Gene Myrick and Don Mulhern Endowment, which now becomes part of the Sul Ross State University Foundation.

“Gene and Don were long-time supporters of the Museum who were active volunteers, helping with many of the daily functions there, and always looking for ways to help visitors appreciate the vast Big Bend area,” said Mary Bones, interim director. “Their bequest to the Museum created this endowment, which was part of their plan to give long-term support to institutions in the Alpine area. We are deeply appreciative of their longstanding friendship and generosity.”

Mulhern died in 2015, and Myrick passed away earlier this year.

The Museum of the Big Bend, located on the Sul Ross State University campus, is dedicated to telling the story of the history, art and culture of the Big Bend region of Texas and Mexico.

For more information, call (432) 837-8143 or visit us at www.museumofthebigbend.com



Gene Myrick (left) and Don Mulhern. (Submitted Photo)

--0o0--