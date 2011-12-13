SUL ROSS KAPPA DELTA PI CHAPTER INITIATES NEW MEMBERS

Nine new members were initiated into the Zeta Delta Chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi International Education Honorary Society at Sul Ross State University. Ceremonies were held Thursday (Dec. 14) in the Morgan University Center.

New initiates and their hometowns are:

ALPINE: Shay Cano, Rebecca Garcia

EL PASO: Leslie Cordova, LaLena Flores, Laudelia Sanchez

HORIZON CITY: Kimberly Antwine-Montes

HOUSTON: Casey Sonier

OMAHA: Aaron Clevenger

SWEETWATER: Jennifer Moncada

Graduation cords were presented to: Flores; Sanchez; Cano; Cordova; Garcia; Sonier; Antwine-Montes; Rosa Correa, Horizon City; Logan Kinder, San Marcos; Ashley Pillado, Fort Stockton; Wendy Torres, Del Rio; and Anastasia Welch, Alpine. Graduates not present were: Diana Ronquillo, El Paso; Natalie Hernandez, Van Horn; Juanita Blackwell, Anson; April Blackwell, Crane; Annabel Gallegos, El Paso; Brittani Edwards, Big Lake; Nancy Mohesky, Georgetown; and Jennifer Powell, Midland.

Dr. Jeanne Qvarnstrom, counselor for the organization, and Ricky Shubert, chapter president, presided. Dr. Kip Sullivan, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Education, made brief remarks and awarded certificates and graduate cords.

The Society inducts individuals who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions. Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi is based on high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession.

Founded in 1911 at the University of Illinois, Kappa Delta Pi is the largest honor society in education, representing 582 undergraduate and professional chapters and more than 45,000 active members. Its most distinguished members over the last century have included Margaret Mead, Albert Einstein, George Washington Carver, and current leaders in education Howard Gardner, Maxine Greene, and Carol Gilligan.

For more information, contact Qvarnstrom, (432) 837-8395 or jqvarnstrom@sulross.edu.



Fall 2017 Kappa Delta Pi initiates (from left) are: Kimberly Antwine-Montes, Shay Cano, Leslie Cordova, LaLena Flores, Rebecca Garcia, Laudelia Sanchez and Casey Sonier. Not pictured, Aaron Clevenger and Jennifer Moncada. (Photo by Steve Lang)

