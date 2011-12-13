ELMORE PRESENTS RESEARCH AT GEOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA MEETING

Sul Ross State University student Stephanie Elmore, Fort Stockton, a senior Geology major, recently presented the results of her research on the 1995 Alpine earthquake at the national meeting of the Geological Society of America in Seattle, WA. She conducted her research project as part of the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program, which encourages undergraduates to consider graduate studies. Dr. David Rohr, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Geology, served as her faculty mentor. Elmore graduated Friday (Dec. 15) with a Bachelor of Science degree and plans to pursue a Master’s degree in Geology at Sul Ross beginning Spring Semester 2017. (Photo Courtesy David Rohr)