SUL ROSS HOSTS FALL 2017 CLASS RING CEREMONY



Sul Ross State University students flashed the bling during the Fall 2017 class ring presentation ceremony, held Thursday (Dec. 14) in the Morgan University Center. Aida Luevanos, director of Alumni Relations, and Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President, made the presentations. Ring recipients also participated in a branding ceremony, burning the Bar-SR-Bar brand into wood blocks. Recipients (top photo, kneeling, from left) are: Brandon Natera, Van Horn; Erica Jones, Alpine; Alexis Trotter, Buda; Evan Willard, Waxahachie. (Standing) Richard Snyder, La Vernia; Leinora Alimboyoguen, Alpine; Nathan Carrera, El Paso; Amber Wenzel, Corpus Christi; Julian Barragan, Del Rio; John Turner, Lamesa; Alexander Gonzalez, Van Horn. (Photos by Steve Lang)