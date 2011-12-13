SUL ROSS STUDENTS RECEIVE DEGREES AT FALL 2017 COMMENCEMENT
A total of 278 students, 164 from the Alpine Campus and 114 from Rio Grande College, were candidates for degrees during 2017 fall commencement exercises at Sul Ross State University.
Ceremonies for Sul Ross-Alpine graduates were held Friday, Dec. 15 in the Pete P. Gallego Center.
Alpine Campus graduates, their degrees and hometowns are listed below. Degree codes are as follows: BA – Bachelor of Arts; BBA – Bachelor of Business Administration; BFA – Bachelor of Fine Arts; BS – Bachelor of Science; MA – Master of Arts; MAg – Master of Agriculture; MBA – Master of Business Administration; MEd – Master of Education; MS – Master of Science; cum laude, 3.5-3.69 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.89; summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0.
LIBYA: Mahmoud Mohamed, MS, Geology
EPE/LAGOS, NIGERIA: Emmanuel Eleruja, MS, Biology
OYO, NIGERIA: Olanrewaju Oladosu, MS, Biology
OCEANSIDE, CA: Gerardo Garcia Padilla, MS, Homeland Security
WOODLAKE, CA: Breann Sturges, BS, Animal Science, cum laude
JACKSONVILLE, FL: Terrance Willie, MBA, Business Administration
MIAMI, FL: Lara Orsini, MBA, Business Administration
VALDOSTA, GA: Charles Barrett, BA, General Studies
NEW ORLEANS, LA: Erica Jones, BA, Psychology; Earnest Jones, MBA, Business Administration
SAGINAW, MI: Jaylen Brooks, BBA, Business Administration
CHAPARRAL, NM: Brenda Curbelo, MEd, Educational Leadership
ELKO, NV: Karlee Cork, MS, Range and Wildlife Management
MESILLA PARK, NM: Melissa Powell, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management
ALPINE: Leinora Alimboyouen, MA, Art; Aaron Bennack, BFA, Art, magna cum laude; Ramon Catano, Jr., BS, Industrial Technology; Crystal Conwell, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Gabrielle Fellows, BBA, Business Administration; Elyas Gallego, BS, Kinesiology; Rebecca Garcia, BA, English; Terri Graham, BA, General Studies; Mesinda Jimenez, BBA, Business Administration; Mario Martinez, BS, Industrial Technology; Rainey Miller, BS, Biology, cum laude; Ryan O’Shaughnessy, MBA, Business Administration; Morgan Seiler, BS, Biology; Samantha Torres, BS, Criminal Justice; Anastasia Welch, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude; Briana Wilde, BA, General Studies
ALVIN: Jeanette Tilley, BS, Natural Resource Management
ANSON: Juanita Blackwell, MEd, Reading Specialist
ARLINGTON: Anthony Andrews, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Damonte Jackson, MS, Health and Human Performance
AUSTIN: Clayton Schmidt, BS, Criminal Justice; Claudialina Solis, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management
BANDERA: Rachel Barker, BS, Criminal Justice
BASTROP: Christian Cameron, BS, Computer Science
BIG LAKE: Brittani Edwards, MEd, Educational Diagnostician
BROWNWOOD: Denise Felts, MEd, General Education
BUDA: Karsholyn Brown, BA, Psychology
BURLESON: Mariea Baerd, MEd, Educational Diagnostician
CAMERON: Alonte Thomas, MBA, Business Administration
CHILDRESS: Monica Spangler, MEd, Educational Leadership; Steven Spangler, MEd, Educational Leadership
CISCO: Logan Kinder, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies
COLUMBUS: Laura Dorsey, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management
COMANCHE: January Bauman, MEd, General Education
CORPUS CHRISTI: Amber Wenzel, BS, Natural Resource Management, BS, Biology
CRANE: April Blackwell, MEd, Reading Specialist; Arick Heredia, MEd, Educational Leadership
CYPRESS: Aaron Smiley, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management
DALLAS: Ashley Page, MA, Liberal Arts; Jessica Thibodeaux, MEd, Educational Leadership
DEL RIO: Julian Barragan, BS, Natural Resource Management; Mabel Garcia, BA, English; Ismael Hernandez, BS, Criminal Justice
DEVINE: Hector Castellano, MA, History
DICKINSON: Aaron Verinder, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management
EAGLE PASS: Armando Hernandez, MEd, Educational Leadership; Sergio Martinez, MS, Criminal Justice
EL PASO: Kimberly Antwine-Montes, MEd, Counselor Education; Fabiola Arras, MEd, Educational Leadership; Jessye Boutwell, BS, Biology; Belen Bray, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Cody Carter, MS, Criminal Justice; Cynthia DeSantiago, MS, Homeland Security; Dolores Dorado, MEd, Counselor Education; Belen Bray, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Jessica Farris, MS, Health and Human Performance; Lalena Flores, MEd, Counselor Education; Issac Gonzales, MS, Criminal Justice; Paulean Gonzalez, MS, Criminal Justice; Michelle Herrera-Delamotte, MEd, Educational Leadership; Samuel Mariscal, MEd, Educational Leadership; Alejandro Martinez, MEd, Counselor Education; Irene Melchor, MEd, Counselor Education; Ashley Minjarez, BBA, Business Administration; Isabella Mooney, BS, Biology, summa cum laude; Nichole Poblano, MS, Health and Human Performance; Victoria Rios, BS, Kinesiology; Diana Ronquillo, MEd, Counselor Education; Monica Ruiz, MEd, Educational Leadership; Laudelia Sanchez, MEd, Counselor Education; Natalia Schwarz, MEd, Counselor Education; Matthew Vasquez, BBA, Business Administration;
ENNIS: Ervin Chandler, MEd, Educational Leadership
FABENS: Miguel Pena, MA, Liberal Arts
FORT STOCKTON: Eli Duarte, BS, Biology, cum laude; Stephanie Elmore, BS, Geology; Michael Garrison, BS, Kinesiology; Ashley Pillado, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies
GAIL: Taylor Gass, BS, Kinesiology
GARDEN CITY: Eric Andrade, BS, Kinesiology
HASKELL: John Foster, MEd, General Education
HORIZON CITY: Rosa Correa, MEd, Educational Leadership; Dyanna Montoya, MEd, Counselor Education; Arlene Portillo-Castro, MEd, Counselor Education
HOUSTON: Keegan Bell, BS, Computer Science; Michella Fanini Conrad, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Zechariah Roberson, BS, Kinesiology; Casey Sonier, MEd, Counselor Education
IDA: Gunnar Padron, BS, Kinesiology
IDALOU: Kasey Chesley, MS, Health and Human Performance
IRA: Todd Wall, MEd, Educational Leadership
JACKSBORO: Kenneth Wigington, MS, Animal Science
JUNCTION: Kalea Simon, BS, Natural Resource Management
JUSTIN: Ellyn Avery, BS, Kinesiology
KEMP: Ronald Francis, MEd, General Education
KILLEEN: Shawn Zito, MS, Health and Human Performance
LAMESA: John Turner, BS, Criminal Justice
LAVERNIA: Nadia De Luna, BA, Psychology, magna cum laude; Richard Snyder, BS, Kinesiology
LEAGUE CITY: Andrew Walker, MBA, Business Administration
LORENZO: Felix Martinez, MEd, Educational Leadership
LUBBOCK: Marisol Martinez, MBA, Business Administration; Thomas Tritz, MEd, Educational Leadership
MANOR: Terrelle Owens, Jr., BS, Kinesiology
MARATHON: Esmeralda Lara, MS, Homeland Security
MARFA: Vashti Armendariz, BA, Psychology, BS, Biology; Lora Leos, BS, Biology; Amanda Pierce, MEd, Educational Diagnostician
MELISSA: Jamie Muniz, MEd, Educational Diagnostician
MIDLAND: Randy Ashton, BS, Biology; Devan Gable, BS, Biology, cum laude; Mariah Gaston, BA, Psychology, magna cum laude; Gerald Mabele, MS, Biology; Jennifer Powell, MEd, Reading Specialist
MONTALBA: Stephen Slater, BA, History
NEW BRAUNFELS: Natalie Davis, BA, Communication, cum laude
ODESSA: Lisette Aguirre, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Marisol Aranda, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Nubia Chavez, BS, Criminal Justice; Alyssa Hinojos, MEd, General Education; Jamie Minor, MA, Public Administration
PALMVIEW: Lilliana Pedraza, MEd, Reading Specialist
PFLUERVILLE: Todd Barajas, BA, General Studies
PRESIDIO: Chrisanta DeLaO, BA, History; Cindy Garcia, BS, Criminal Justice; Ulices Martinez, MA, Liberal Arts; Jose Lara, BS, Criminal Justice
ROBERT LEE: Lee McCown, MEd, Educational Leadership
SAN ANTONIO: Colin Campbell, BS, Animal Science; Karen Herzog, MBA, Business Administration; Keith Herzog, MBA, Business Administration; Christina Mendez, MS, Health and Human Performance; Marisa Mendez-Barron, MS, Homeland Security; Fabiola Muniz, BA, Communication; Valerie Naff, MA, Public Administration, MS, Criminal Justice; Robert Toedt, BS, Mathematics
SAN JUAN: Juan Barrientes, MS, Health and Human Performance
SIERRA BLANCA: Esmeralda Bustamante, BS, Criminal Justice; Brandon Natera, BS, Criminal Justice
STAMFORD: Jennifer White, MEd, General Education
SWEETWATER: Leighton Conway, MEd, General Education; Stephen Shipp, BS, Biology
TEMPLE: Justin Mondrik, BS, Natural Resource Management, cum laude
TERLINGUA: Carmen Drinkard, MA, History
TEXAS CITY: Brian Abschneider, MEd, Educational Leadership
TURKEY: Jerry Smith, MEd, Educational Leadership
VAN HORN: Alexander Gonzalez, BA, Communication; Natalie Hernandez, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies
WINK: Lexie Romine, BS, Natural Resource Management
