SUL ROSS STUDENTS RECEIVE DEGREES AT FALL 2017 COMMENCEMENT

A total of 278 students, 164 from the Alpine Campus and 114 from Rio Grande College, were candidates for degrees during 2017 fall commencement exercises at Sul Ross State University.

Ceremonies for Sul Ross-Alpine graduates were held Friday, Dec. 15 in the Pete P. Gallego Center.

Alpine Campus graduates, their degrees and hometowns are listed below. Degree codes are as follows: BA – Bachelor of Arts; BBA – Bachelor of Business Administration; BFA – Bachelor of Fine Arts; BS – Bachelor of Science; MA – Master of Arts; MAg – Master of Agriculture; MBA – Master of Business Administration; MEd – Master of Education; MS – Master of Science; cum laude, 3.5-3.69 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.89; summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0.

LIBYA: Mahmoud Mohamed, MS, Geology

EPE/LAGOS, NIGERIA: Emmanuel Eleruja, MS, Biology

OYO, NIGERIA: Olanrewaju Oladosu, MS, Biology

OCEANSIDE, CA: Gerardo Garcia Padilla, MS, Homeland Security

WOODLAKE, CA: Breann Sturges, BS, Animal Science, cum laude

JACKSONVILLE, FL: Terrance Willie, MBA, Business Administration

MIAMI, FL: Lara Orsini, MBA, Business Administration

VALDOSTA, GA: Charles Barrett, BA, General Studies

NEW ORLEANS, LA: Erica Jones, BA, Psychology; Earnest Jones, MBA, Business Administration

SAGINAW, MI: Jaylen Brooks, BBA, Business Administration

CHAPARRAL, NM: Brenda Curbelo, MEd, Educational Leadership

ELKO, NV: Karlee Cork, MS, Range and Wildlife Management

MESILLA PARK, NM: Melissa Powell, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management

ALPINE: Leinora Alimboyouen, MA, Art; Aaron Bennack, BFA, Art, magna cum laude; Ramon Catano, Jr., BS, Industrial Technology; Crystal Conwell, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Gabrielle Fellows, BBA, Business Administration; Elyas Gallego, BS, Kinesiology; Rebecca Garcia, BA, English; Terri Graham, BA, General Studies; Mesinda Jimenez, BBA, Business Administration; Mario Martinez, BS, Industrial Technology; Rainey Miller, BS, Biology, cum laude; Ryan O’Shaughnessy, MBA, Business Administration; Morgan Seiler, BS, Biology; Samantha Torres, BS, Criminal Justice; Anastasia Welch, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude; Briana Wilde, BA, General Studies

ALVIN: Jeanette Tilley, BS, Natural Resource Management

ANSON: Juanita Blackwell, MEd, Reading Specialist

ARLINGTON: Anthony Andrews, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Damonte Jackson, MS, Health and Human Performance

AUSTIN: Clayton Schmidt, BS, Criminal Justice; Claudialina Solis, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management

BANDERA: Rachel Barker, BS, Criminal Justice

BASTROP: Christian Cameron, BS, Computer Science

BIG LAKE: Brittani Edwards, MEd, Educational Diagnostician

BROWNWOOD: Denise Felts, MEd, General Education

BUDA: Karsholyn Brown, BA, Psychology

BURLESON: Mariea Baerd, MEd, Educational Diagnostician

CAMERON: Alonte Thomas, MBA, Business Administration

CHILDRESS: Monica Spangler, MEd, Educational Leadership; Steven Spangler, MEd, Educational Leadership

CISCO: Logan Kinder, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies

COLUMBUS: Laura Dorsey, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management

COMANCHE: January Bauman, MEd, General Education

CORPUS CHRISTI: Amber Wenzel, BS, Natural Resource Management, BS, Biology

CRANE: April Blackwell, MEd, Reading Specialist; Arick Heredia, MEd, Educational Leadership

CYPRESS: Aaron Smiley, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management

DALLAS: Ashley Page, MA, Liberal Arts; Jessica Thibodeaux, MEd, Educational Leadership

DEL RIO: Julian Barragan, BS, Natural Resource Management; Mabel Garcia, BA, English; Ismael Hernandez, BS, Criminal Justice

DEVINE: Hector Castellano, MA, History

DICKINSON: Aaron Verinder, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management

EAGLE PASS: Armando Hernandez, MEd, Educational Leadership; Sergio Martinez, MS, Criminal Justice

EL PASO: Kimberly Antwine-Montes, MEd, Counselor Education; Fabiola Arras, MEd, Educational Leadership; Jessye Boutwell, BS, Biology; Belen Bray, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Cody Carter, MS, Criminal Justice; Cynthia DeSantiago, MS, Homeland Security; Dolores Dorado, MEd, Counselor Education; Belen Bray, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Jessica Farris, MS, Health and Human Performance; Lalena Flores, MEd, Counselor Education; Issac Gonzales, MS, Criminal Justice; Paulean Gonzalez, MS, Criminal Justice; Michelle Herrera-Delamotte, MEd, Educational Leadership; Samuel Mariscal, MEd, Educational Leadership; Alejandro Martinez, MEd, Counselor Education; Irene Melchor, MEd, Counselor Education; Ashley Minjarez, BBA, Business Administration; Isabella Mooney, BS, Biology, summa cum laude; Nichole Poblano, MS, Health and Human Performance; Victoria Rios, BS, Kinesiology; Diana Ronquillo, MEd, Counselor Education; Monica Ruiz, MEd, Educational Leadership; Laudelia Sanchez, MEd, Counselor Education; Natalia Schwarz, MEd, Counselor Education; Matthew Vasquez, BBA, Business Administration;

ENNIS: Ervin Chandler, MEd, Educational Leadership

FABENS: Miguel Pena, MA, Liberal Arts

FORT STOCKTON: Eli Duarte, BS, Biology, cum laude; Stephanie Elmore, BS, Geology; Michael Garrison, BS, Kinesiology; Ashley Pillado, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies

GAIL: Taylor Gass, BS, Kinesiology

GARDEN CITY: Eric Andrade, BS, Kinesiology

HASKELL: John Foster, MEd, General Education

HORIZON CITY: Rosa Correa, MEd, Educational Leadership; Dyanna Montoya, MEd, Counselor Education; Arlene Portillo-Castro, MEd, Counselor Education

HOUSTON: Keegan Bell, BS, Computer Science; Michella Fanini Conrad, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Zechariah Roberson, BS, Kinesiology; Casey Sonier, MEd, Counselor Education

IDA: Gunnar Padron, BS, Kinesiology

IDALOU: Kasey Chesley, MS, Health and Human Performance

IRA: Todd Wall, MEd, Educational Leadership

JACKSBORO: Kenneth Wigington, MS, Animal Science

JUNCTION: Kalea Simon, BS, Natural Resource Management

JUSTIN: Ellyn Avery, BS, Kinesiology

KEMP: Ronald Francis, MEd, General Education

KILLEEN: Shawn Zito, MS, Health and Human Performance

LAMESA: John Turner, BS, Criminal Justice

LAVERNIA: Nadia De Luna, BA, Psychology, magna cum laude; Richard Snyder, BS, Kinesiology

LEAGUE CITY: Andrew Walker, MBA, Business Administration

LORENZO: Felix Martinez, MEd, Educational Leadership

LUBBOCK: Marisol Martinez, MBA, Business Administration; Thomas Tritz, MEd, Educational Leadership

MANOR: Terrelle Owens, Jr., BS, Kinesiology

MARATHON: Esmeralda Lara, MS, Homeland Security

MARFA: Vashti Armendariz, BA, Psychology, BS, Biology; Lora Leos, BS, Biology; Amanda Pierce, MEd, Educational Diagnostician

MELISSA: Jamie Muniz, MEd, Educational Diagnostician

MIDLAND: Randy Ashton, BS, Biology; Devan Gable, BS, Biology, cum laude; Mariah Gaston, BA, Psychology, magna cum laude; Gerald Mabele, MS, Biology; Jennifer Powell, MEd, Reading Specialist

MONTALBA: Stephen Slater, BA, History

NEW BRAUNFELS: Natalie Davis, BA, Communication, cum laude

ODESSA: Lisette Aguirre, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Marisol Aranda, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Nubia Chavez, BS, Criminal Justice; Alyssa Hinojos, MEd, General Education; Jamie Minor, MA, Public Administration

PALMVIEW: Lilliana Pedraza, MEd, Reading Specialist

PFLUERVILLE: Todd Barajas, BA, General Studies

PRESIDIO: Chrisanta DeLaO, BA, History; Cindy Garcia, BS, Criminal Justice; Ulices Martinez, MA, Liberal Arts; Jose Lara, BS, Criminal Justice

ROBERT LEE: Lee McCown, MEd, Educational Leadership

SAN ANTONIO: Colin Campbell, BS, Animal Science; Karen Herzog, MBA, Business Administration; Keith Herzog, MBA, Business Administration; Christina Mendez, MS, Health and Human Performance; Marisa Mendez-Barron, MS, Homeland Security; Fabiola Muniz, BA, Communication; Valerie Naff, MA, Public Administration, MS, Criminal Justice; Robert Toedt, BS, Mathematics

SAN JUAN: Juan Barrientes, MS, Health and Human Performance

SIERRA BLANCA: Esmeralda Bustamante, BS, Criminal Justice; Brandon Natera, BS, Criminal Justice

STAMFORD: Jennifer White, MEd, General Education

SWEETWATER: Leighton Conway, MEd, General Education; Stephen Shipp, BS, Biology

TEMPLE: Justin Mondrik, BS, Natural Resource Management, cum laude

TERLINGUA: Carmen Drinkard, MA, History

TEXAS CITY: Brian Abschneider, MEd, Educational Leadership

TURKEY: Jerry Smith, MEd, Educational Leadership

VAN HORN: Alexander Gonzalez, BA, Communication; Natalie Hernandez, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies

WINK: Lexie Romine, BS, Natural Resource Management

