PHOTOGRAPHY AND VERSE FEATURED IN MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND EXHIBIT

Photographs of the Continental Divide from Alaska to Chiapas, Mexico, alongside poems by 39 poets from Texas and New Mexico, will be on exhibition at the Museum of the Big Bend, Jan. 13-March 25.

“Echoes of the Cordillera: Attitudes and Latitudes Along the Great Divide” features the photography of Alpine resident Jim Bones, alongside ekphrastic poetry, poems written after reflecting on an objet d’art, co-edited by Lucy Griffith, Comfort, and Sandi Stromberg, Houston. Area poets included in the exhibit are Dr. Nelson Sager, Sul Ross State University Professor Emeritus, English, and Larry D. Thomas, 2008 Texas Poet Laureate.

“Echoes of the Cordillera” opens on Saturday, Jan. 13 starting at 5 p.m., with poetry readings from 6-7 p.m. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

A limited edition publication featuring all works in the exhibit will be available for purchase in the Museum’s gift shop for $24.95 plus tax. “Echoes of the Cordillera” will be on exhibit until March 25, 2018.

For more information, contact the Museum of the Big Bend, located on the Sul Ross campus, (432) 837-8143 or at www.museumofthebigbend.com

