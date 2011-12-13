NEW UDPS OFFICER AT SUL ROSS

Sul Ross State University President Bill Kibler (top photo) administered the oath of office to Andrea Martinez, new University Department of Public Safety officer, Tuesday (Jan.2). Martinez, a 2014 Sul Ross graduate, also graduated from the El Paso Community College Law Enforcement Academy and served a year in the Alpine Police Department. She and her husband, Vernon Tucker, are Alpine residents. (Bottom photo, from left) UDPS officer Briana Wilde, Lt. Ashley Holguin, Kibler, Martinez, UDPS director Kent Dunegan and officer Omar Madrid. (Photos by Steve Lang)