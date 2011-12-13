SUL ROSS SPRING 2018 CLASSES BEGIN JANUARY 16

Sul Ross State University’s 2018 Spring Semester classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 16. The university will be closed Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Classes, late registration and schedule changes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 16. Late registration and schedule changes will begin. Friday, Jan. 19 is the last day for late registration and schedule changes.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 is the last day to drop the first eight-week course without creating an academic record. Friday, Jan. 26 is the last day for students enrolled in Education block courses to drop the course and receive a “W.”

Wednesday, Jan. 31 marks the 12th class day for the 16-week term. Jan. 31 is also the last day to drop a 16-week term course without creating an academic record.

Friday, Feb. 9 is the last day to apply for May 2018 graduation without paying a late fee. Friday, Feb. 16 is the final day for students enrolled in eight-week courses to drop a course and receive a “W.”

Tuesday, March 6 marks mid-semester for the 16-week term. Final exams for the first eight-week term will be held Friday, March 9.

Spring break is scheduled Monday-Friday, March 12-16, with no classes held.

Classes for the second eight-week term start Monday, March 19. Final grades for first eight-week term students are due by noon.

A University as Community Meal will be served on the Mall on Monday, March 26. March 26 is also the last day to drop the second eight-week course without creating an academic record.

The university will be closed on Friday, March 30 in observance of Good Friday.

Friday, April 6 is the last day to withdraw from the 16-week course/term with a grade of “W.” Drops must be processed and in the Office of Admissions by 4 p.m.

Friday, April 20 is the final day for students enrolled in second eight-week courses to drop a course and receive a “W.” Friday, April 27 is the last day to apply for August or December graduations without paying a late fee.

Monday, April 30 is the annual Honors Convocation, 7:30 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium.

Wednesday, May 2 is the last day before final exams. Thursday, May 3 is Dead Day for the 16-week tern,

Final exams for the 16-week term will be held Friday, May 4 and Monday-Wednesday, May 7-9. Wednesday, May 9 marks the end of the second eight-week term, with final exams to be held on that day.

Spring commencement exercises at Sul Ross-Alpine Campus will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 11 in the Pete P. Gallego Center. Final grades for graduating students are due and must be submitted by noon Thursday, May 10.

Final grades for continuing students must be submitted by noon Monday, May 14.

