SUL ROSS’ FREED PRESENTED ASCAP AWARD

Dr. Donald Callen Freed, Sul Ross State University professor of Music, has received a $1,100 award for choral and vocal compositions from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

The award covers compositions written, performed and published for the years 2016-2017. Freed was notified that an ASCAPLUS award will be presented in the January 2018 distribution to writers. He has received 16 ASCAP awards since 2001.

ASCAP, headquartered in New York City, is an organization founded by Irving Berlin and others. ASCAP is one of the largest national organizations of composers, authors and publishers.

For more information, contact Freed, (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu.

