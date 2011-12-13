SUL ROSS’ FREED AUTHORS BOOK REVIEWS IN CHORAL JOURNAL

Dr. Donald Callen Freed, Sul Ross State University professor of Music, authored two book reviews in the February 2018 issue of Choral Journal.

Freed reviewed “Voice Secrets: One Hundred Performance Strategies for the Advanced Singer,” by Matthew Hoch and Linda Lister, published by Rowman & Littlefield; and “Conducting Technique Etudes: Laban-Based Etudes for Class or Individual Practice,” by James Jordan, with exercises by Blake Henson and Gerald Custer. GIA Publications is the publisher.

For more information, contact Freed, (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu.

