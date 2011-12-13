LEINORA ALIMBOYOGUEN CAPSTONE EXHIBITION AT SUL ROSS GALLERY THROUGH JAN. 26

“Pumpkins & Maple Leaves,” a Master of Art Capstone exhibition by Sul Ross State University graduate Leinora Alimboyoguen, will be on exhibition in the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building, through Friday, Jan. 26.

Alimboyoguen’s installation of Pumpkins & Maple Leaves Tea Party contains sets porcelain tea service honoring 27 women, consisting of over 300 pieces. The motif Pumpkins and Maple Leaves represent the feminine connection to nature.

A closing reception will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. Alimboyoguen requests formal attire, if possible, for the reception. Those dressing in tea party attire will be eligible for a drawing to win pieces of her exhibition artwork.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Robbyn Hill, (432) 837-8218 or email Alimboyoguen at lori_yugen@yahoo.com.



