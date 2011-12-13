SUL ROSS DEVELOPS NEW LOGOS, BRAND STYLE GUIDE

Sul Ross State University’s iconic Bar-SR-Bar logo and cattle brand will highlight the institution’s distinction as “The Frontier University of Texas.”

Sul Ross recently unveiled a new style guide featuring the familiar brand and a new tagline. The new logo has three elements: the Bar-SR-Bar, the gray rule and the word mark, “SUL ROSS” above the tagline “The FRONTIER University of Texas,” with special emphasis on Frontier.

President Bill Kibler said, “As the foundation of our mission, this primary logo tells the Sul Ross story in one tagline so that constituents get a lasting impression of our goals: to lead higher education and emphasize our commitment to rural Texas.”

The style guide outlines provisions for official use of each image. Access to the style guide is available at http://www3.sulross.edu/branding/ Since university departments may have purchased items with old logos, the deadline for transition to the new style guide is Fall Semester 2018.

The primary logo incorporates Sul Ross’ official colors, scarlet and gray. The logo may also be presented in single colors of scarlet and black or white, including reversed black and white images. The new primary logo replaces all previous versions of university logos.

Secondary logos allow for identification of colleges, schools, centers, institutes, divisions, departments and units, and are available by request. A primary athletic logo, spirit marks and official Sully the Mascot design have also been developed.

Full color and single-color university seals for both Sul Ross-Alpine and Rio Grande College are reserved for formal printed materials and official university use only. A centennial seal and “Branded Together” logo have been designated for Sul Ross’ three-year centennial celebration, 2017-2020.

To request assistance with logos, please contact Yvonne Realivasquez, Executive Director, yrealivasquez@sulross.edu.

Primary Sul Ross State University logo (top) and athletics logo (bottom)

