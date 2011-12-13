SUL ROSS LEGACY PLAN SEEKS TO GENERATE, REALLOCATE $2 MILLION IN SAVINGS

By Steve Lang, News and Publications

Faced with declining state revenue support and a high staff-to-student ratio, Sul Ross State University is launching an initiative to generate and reallocate up to $2 million in savings prior to the start of Fiscal Year 2019 (Sept. 1, 2018).

President Bill Kibler’s State of the University address Tuesday (Jan. 16) to faculty and staff outlined details of Sul Ross Legacy Plan 2018. The Legacy Plan, initiated by the university, would allow significant reallocation of institutional resources to faculty salaries, faculty positions, staff salaries, maintenance and operation budgets and other priorities that current funding levels do not permit.

Legacy Plan 2018 will encompass both the Sul Ross-Alpine and Rio Grande College campuses.

“Sul Ross is facing the challenges of dwindling state resources,” Kibler said. “We plan to launch an initiative within the institution to generate the revenue needed to determine our own destiny.”

Sul Ross’ present staff-to-student ratio is well above the statewide average for public institutions. The university’s financial allocation per enrolled student is the state’s highest. The numbers include both full and part-time staff and student work-study employees.

“We must achieve greater efficiency if we are ever going to be able to justify additional funding from the state,” Kibler said. “Since our state allocation of dollars per enrolled student is the highest of any institution in the state, we need to ask, ‘Are we allocating those dollars as efficiently and effectively as we can?’”

Strategies to meeting the savings goal include: appointing a Select Task Force on Efficiencies and Innovation that reports to the President; exploring the feasibility of outsourcing of units or operations as appropriate; eliminating staff positions that become vacant through attrition or retirement; and identifying staff positions that can be eliminated through reorganization or other changes.

Sul Ross currently has four methods to generate additional funding without state support: tuition and fee increases, enrollment growth, fund raising and efficiencies to save money within the existing budget. Kibler noted that recent tuition and fee increases, along with additional revenue generated from enrollment growth, has been allocated almost exclusively for faculty-staff salary increases.

He said that continuous tuition and fee hikes could affect Sul Ross’ affordability, which remains a major asset in student recruitment and retention. Enrollment growth is a longer-term process, as is fund raising. “Relationship building takes time and that is the process that is needed for (generating) major gifts.”

Kibler said that since the state funding cutbacks in 2012, Sul Ross has operated on a deficit budget. He added that through careful management “we have gotten close to a balanced budget, and would have likely have balanced the budget this year without the cuts instituted this past summer.”

Personnel salaries and benefits comprise the majority of the Sul Ross budget. “Honestly, we are talking about people being impacted by these changes,” Kibler said. “We will be paring down positions, but at the same time finding ways to be more efficient. The net result is to save money that can be reallocated.”

“As an institution as a whole, we are over-staffed, but not in every department or unit. The answer is not just to cut staff and make the rest work harder. I am not saying any position on this campus is superfluous, but it is possible some can be organized better.”

Although many lower-paid staff positions have already been affected by cutbacks and hiring freezes, Kibler said that both the vacated positions of Vice President for External Affairs and RGC Vice President would be eliminated. “It is not just the lower paid positions that will be potentially impacted, we will be looking for opportunities at every level,” he said.

“Identifying savings within our current budget is the primary focus,” Kibler said. “What are the pathways to generate more revenue to operate more efficiently is the question we will ask.”

“Implementation of this plan will be a challenge for all of us, but I am confident it can lead us to new areas of benefits.”

--0o0--