SUL ROSS PROFESSOR TO PRESENT AT INTERNATIONAL PERFORMING ARTS CONFERENCE
Dr. Donald Callen Freed, Sul Ross State University professor of Music, will make an oral presentation at the ninth annual International Conference on the Visual and Performing Arts, scheduled June 11-14 in Athens, Greece.
Freed will address “Art Deco in American Song: Holland Robinson’s Loose Lyrics of Lovely Ladies and Mac Harshberger’s Drawings.”
Sponsored by the Athens Journal of Humanities & Arts, the aim of the conference is to bring together academics and researchers of visual and performing arts, and other related disciplines.
For more information, contact Freed, (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu.
