SUL ROSS THEATRE HOSTS SIXTH ANNUAL MICROCINEMA FEB. 2-3

Middle East films and filmmakers will be featured during the sixth annual MicroCinema event, Friday-Saturday, Feb. 2-3 at Sul Ross State University. Screening will begin at 7 p.m. nightly in the Studio Theatre, Francois Finer Arts Building.

“A Separation,” the Oscar-winning Best Foreign Language Film from 2012, directed by Asghar Farhadi, will be featured Friday, Feb. 2. Saturday evening’s feature film will be “The Battle of Algiers,” directed by Gillo Pontecorvo. Both evenings will also feature a short film produced by students from the Red Sea Institute of Cinematic Art (RSICA) in Jordan.

Sponsored by the Sul Ross Theatre Program, MicroCinema is a two-day screening of celebrated and little-known works with talkback sessions after each evening. Previous MicroCinema themes have featured independent films by rural, Latino, women, Native American, and African American filmmakers.

General admission for each evening is $5, with Sul Ross students, faculty and staff admitted free with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online via sulross.edu/theatre.

For more information, please call (432) 837-8218.

