PRESIDENTIAL PHOTOGRAPHER VALDEZ AT SUL ROSS MARCH 21

David Valdez, former Presidential photographer, will make a presentation Wednesday, March 21 at the Sul Ross State University.

The 6 p.m. event will be held in Briscoe Administration Building, Room 304. Valdez’ appearance is sponsored by the Museum of the Big Bend, and is free and open to the public.

Valdez, the fifth Presidential photographer of only 10 in history, became the personal photographer of then-Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1983. In 1988, President Bush appointed Valdez director of the White House Photo Office. During this administration, he traveled to 75 countries and all 50 states with the President. In 1997, he published “George Herbert Walker Bush: A Photographic Profile.”

He will begin the evening with a short video piece of his first Today Show appearance and then show his White House photographs of George H.W. Bush while recounting stories of his time in the White House and with the Bush Family.

For more information, visit www.museumofthebigbend.com.

