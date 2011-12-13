PHILLIP MALDONADO JOINS UDPS

Sul Ross UDPS officer sworn in

Sul Ross State University President Dr. Bill Kibler administers the oath of office to Phillip Maldonado, who joined the University Department of Public Safety Thursday (Feb. 1). Maldonado, an El Paso native, graduated from the El Paso Community College Law Enforcement Training Academy in December. He also attended the University of Texas El Paso and plans to continue working toward a Bachelor’s degree in Ps in December. He also attended the University of Texas El Paso and plans to continue working toward a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Sul Ross. (Bottom photo, from left) Maldonado and Kibler are flanked by UDPS Sergeant Omar Madrid; UDPS Director Kent Dunegan; Leo Dominguez, Associate Vice President for University Services; and UDPS Lieutenant Ashley Holguin. (Photos by Steve Lang)