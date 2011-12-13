SUL ROSS HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL BIG BENDER ULTIMATE FEB. 10-11

Sul Ross State University will host the second annual Big Bender Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 10-11 at the intramural fields. Big Bender is an Ultimate tournament hosted specifically by our Sul Ross Ultimate teams (Men’s Division team & the newly established Women’s Division team).

This year’s installment of Big Bender will see two teams from El Paso – UTEP and EPIC. Also in attendance is Angelo State University, Sul Ross men, Sul Ross women, and the Alpine club – The Goatheads. EPIC won the inaugural Big Bender.

Admission is free. Community members are welcome. Pets are not allowed. Lawn chairs and positive attitudes are welcome. This is a family-friendly event.

More details can be found at the following link: http://sulrossultimate.wixsite.com/brandem/bigbender

