FRANCIS, NELSON, RODRIGUEZ NAMED 2018 SUL ROSS DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI

Dr. Heather (Bradley) Francis, Temple; Dr. Barbara (Barney) Nelson, Alpine; and Eric Rodriguez, Kyle, are the 2018 recipients of Sul Ross State University’s Distinguished Alumnus Awards.

They will be recognized at the annual Athletic Hall of Honor/Distinguished Alumni banquet Saturday, March 24 in the Pete P. Gallego Center. The event begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception, followed by dinner and the awards program.

This year's Hall of Honor inductees include Larry Morales (men's basketball), Wendy Smith Ratliff (women's basketball), the late Andrew Jackson (football), Lee Sleeper (outstanding booster) and the 1948 Tangerine Bowl champion football team.

Francis (1990), associate professor at Texas A&M Health Science Center and research biologist at the Department of Veteran’s Affairs/Department of Research; and Nelson (1971, 1990), retired Sul Ross associate professor of English and noted author, will receive Distinguished Alumni Awards. Rodriguez (2002), an educator and digital learning coach, will be honored as a Distinguished Young Alumnus.

About the recipients:

Dr. Heather (Bradley) Francis

Francis, who received a B.S. in Biology from Sul Ross and Ph.D. in Medical Sciences (2010) from the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, has spent more than a quarter-century as a medical science research specialist and educator.

Since 2011, the Alpine native has received over $2.65 million in external research funding from the National Institute of Health, Veterans Administration and PSC Partner’s Seeking a Cure. Her research focuses on the role that mast cells play during liver injury and the interaction of histamine and histamine receptors in different models of liver damage.

She has authored or co-authored over 100 original articles, review articles and book chapters. She has presented her research at many national and international conferences and scientific meetings. Among her numerous awards are the 2016 New Investigator of the Year Award from the American Physiological Society/GI & Liver Section.

In addition, Francis has taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, and as an associate professor at Texas A&M Health Science Center, Temple.

“I taught Heather while she was a student in Alpine High School,” wrote Shirley Powell, one of Francis’ nominators. “I taught her Biology and Chemistry and suspected, at that early age, that she would eventually be a very successful scientist. Her 30-page vita is evidence of her success.”

Former Sul Ross President Dr. R. Vic Morgan said, “Dr. Francis is an excellent candidate for this award that recognizes the importance of new and young investigators in the research world.”

“It is such an honor to be recognized by my alma mater and I feel very privileged to receive this award,” Francis said. “Growing up in Alpine and being involved in university activities from a very young age always made Sul Ross feel like a second home. I spent many summers at the outdoor theater or enrolled in summer enrichment programs for young adults. Most of my professors were friends of my parents (Dr. George Bradley, Professor Emeritus of Communication and Theatre and Mrs. Kendall Burling, who received a M.A. in English from Sul Ross) and people that I had known for many years, which made taking classes from them even more fun, but I always felt more was expected from me.”

“It was hard to get in trouble or skip any classes without my dad finding out! During my undergraduate work, I was very lucky to have a wonderful advisor, Dr. Michael Powell, who let me explore all facets of biology without having a clear direction of where I was heading,” said Francis. “Since joining the research arena, I have developed a passion for understanding disease progression and how to develop potential target therapies. Academic science is an incredibly difficult, but rewarding field to be a part of and can be especially challenging. I also have had the privilege to work closely by people that are afflicted with the very diseases that I study, which brings my work to a very personal level.”

“My years at Sul Ross were some of the best times of my life and I made lifelong friends there, as well as receiving a personalized and thorough education that prepared me for both my graduate work and my future.”

Francis has two daughters, Taylor a 2013 graduate of the University of Texas Austin, (B.S. in Psychology/Chemistry) and currently a manager of customer success at TrendKite; and Nicole, a sophomore at the McCoy Business College, Texas State University, San Marcos.

Dr. Barbara (Barney) Nelson

Nelson retired from Sul Ross in 2013 after a 45-year association as student, staff member and faculty member. For the last 23 years, she served as a lecturer, assistant professor and associate professor of English.

In addition to teaching, she has been a prolific writer and noted photographer, with numerous academic and pedalogical papers, scholarly publications, seven books and hundreds of popular press articles and magazine covers to her credit.

Nelson’s writings about western American life has earned her induction into the Big Bend Hall of Fame, Range Animal Science and Rodeo Ex-Student Hall of Fame, and in 1996, the 10th annual Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering was dedicated to her.

Her writing topics range from Western Horseman magazine and Texas Monthly to Contemporary Literary Criticism and The Princeton Encyclopedia of Poetry and Poetics.She was elected to national academic boards of directors for the Western Literature Association and the Study of Literature and the Environment.

“In many of her books and articles she interprets this (Western) way of life for those individuals who only know of it from movies and television,” wrote nominator Dr. David Cockrum, Sul Ross Provost Emeritus. “Her cover story for the August, 2011 Texas Monthly titled ‘Cowgirl Up!’ demonstrates her tremendous writing talent, her passion for a way of life that retains certain core values despite the changes caused by technology, and her efforts to make that way of life understandable to the general public.”

In addition to teaching and writing, Nelson was instrumental in the formation of the Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering, National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Hall of Fame, the annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo and the “Shooting West Texas” photography symposium.

“I was first-generation, at-risk, and low-income when I followed my heart to Sul Ross,” Nelson said. “ I probably received Sul Ross’s only English major Bachelor of Science (instead of Arts) degree due to my ag minor. For a Master’s I studied Shakespeare’s use of horsemanship and for a Ph.D. the way wild and domestic animals are stereotyped.”

“Combining English with ag gave me a national academic niche and a unique publishing voice. For me, this little college in West Texas was a perfect match.”

Nelson’s daughter, Carla, is married to Chris Spencer. Nelson has two grandchildren, Jorey and Riley, and a brother, Richard DeGear, Phoenix, AZ.

Eric Rodriguez

Rodriguez has worked as a classroom teacher since 2004 in Austin and Buda. Since 2014, he has mentored first- and second-year mathematics teachers through the New Teacher Center, Santa Cruz, CA.

In 2015, he was named the digital learning coach for the Hays Consolidated ISD in Buda. His duties include collaborating with elementary through high school teachers on 22 campuses to develop lessons that integrate district technology resources into instruction.

Rodriguez received a B.A. in History from Sul Ross, and a M.S. in Education from Walden University (2011). He is presently working toward a Ph.D. in Education, specializing in educational technology and design. He intends to research the decision making process of teachers who decide to use information and communication technology for student use in classroom lessons.

While at Sul Ross, he was involved in numerous campus activities, including the Student Government Association, holding the offices of president and treasurer. He was also a resident assistant, active in the Freshman Leadership Program, along with other leadership capacities and was named Sul Ross Man of the Year in 2002.

He has excelled as a classroom teacher, was nominated for a Teacher of the Year Award and received the the HEB Excellence in Education Award. Rodriguez also remains active outside of his profession, including the Knights of Columbus and Habitat for Humanity.

“Eric is passionate about education,” his nomination stated. “(During his career) Eric has impacted well over 3,000 of his students…serving public education institutions in grades 4-8….Eric is committed to providing educational opportunities and equity to all students regardless of their circumstance.”

“He has represented Sul Ross with pride and distinction at every step (and) has influenced several of his former students to attend Sul Ross due to his deep conviction that would not be the leader he is today if not for the high-quality experience and education received from Sul Ross.”

Rodriguez said, “While attending Sul Ross, I was able to learn academic and practical skills that would impact my success as a professional and a life-long learner. I was taught the value of integrity, leadership, and responsibility while serving as a resident assistant and resident director in Mountainside and Fletcher dormitories, as an officer in the Newman Club, Sophomore Assistant in the Freshman Leadership Program, President of Student Government Association, Co-Chair of the Leadership Retreat, and first Student Representative of the Alumni Association Board.”

“One of the highest honors I received was an election to serve as the Provost of students, Chair of the Student Advisory Board to the Texas State University System Board of Regents,” he said. “At the time, I represented the interests of over 20,000 students system-wide.”

“By far, the greatest aspect to my experience at Sul Ross was that I learned about my own potential, and strengths. I am proud to represent, Sul Ross wherever I go.”

--0o0--