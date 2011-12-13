SUL ROSS THEATRE TO PRESENT “MAN OF LA MANCHA” AS SPRING MUSICAL

The theatre and music programs of Sul Ross State University announced their spring musical, “Man of La Mancha,” with weekend performances April 13-29. The book was authored by Dale Wasserman, with lyrics by Joe Darion, and music by Mitch Leigh.

Dona Roman, professor of Theatre, directs the production, with musical direction by Dr. Donald Callen Freed, professor of Music and Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music. Performances are slated in Marshall Auditorium, Morelock Academic Building. Curtain time is 8:15 p.m. for Friday and Saturday performances and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes and his 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” the musical tells the story of the “mad” knight Don Quixote as a play within a play, performed by Cervantes and his fellow prisoners as he awaits a hearing with the Spanish Inquisition.

“Man of La Mancha” celebrates five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Composer and Lyricist. After its success on Broadway, the musical was produced as major motion picture starring Peter O’Toole and Sophia Loren.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and children. Advanced tickets are on sale now, and reserved seating is available. Advanced tickets may be purchased via sulross.edu/theatre.

Please call (432) 837-8218 for reserved seating or for more information.

--0o0--