SUL ROSS HOSTS FAMILY DAY FEB. 17

Prospective students and their families can experience campus life during Sul Ross State University’s Family Day, Saturday, Feb. 17. No registration is required and the entire family is invited to attend.

Visitors may enjoy lunch, tour the University Center, Museum of the Big Bend and other facilities, and watch Sul Ross softball and basketball teams in action. Everyone in attendance will receive a complimentary Sul Ross t-shirt, schedule, meal ticket for lunch, and entrance tickets for the Lobo basketball games.

“The Office of New Student Programs and your fellow Lobo Family members, have planned a relaxing afternoon of fellowship and entertainment on the Sul Ross campus and we hope that you can join us,” said Patrick Clingman, director of New Student Programs.

Family Day Events will begin at the Morgan University Center’s first floor foyer area from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with an official check-in and distribution of complimentary gifts. Lunch, provided by Aramark Food Services, will be served on the University Mall from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. After lunch, guests are free to explore the University Center and Campus Book Store as well as the Museum of the Big Bend.

The Lady Lobo softball team will host the University of the Ozarks at 11 a.m. at Lobo Field. At 2 p.m., the Lady Lobo basketball team will face Concordia University in the Gallego Center, followed by the Lobos-Tornados men’s contest. Family Day participants are encouraged to wear their complimentary t-shirts to the games.

“In celebration of this commitment to the life changing power of education, the Office of New Student Programs offers events throughout the year to keep families informed and engaged with life at Sul Ross State University. We look forward to seeing you in Alpine. Go Lobos!” Clingman said.

Click on the link below for more information and schedule:

http://www.sulross.edu/page/4206/family-day

For more information, contact Clingman, pclingman@sulross.edu or (432) 837-8342.



