STEVE LANG TO RETIRE FROM SUL ROSS

Twenty years and an estimated 5,000 news releases later, Steve Lang plans to seek new adventures. The Sul Ross State University News and Publications director will retire Aug. 31, 2018.

Lang, a transplanted Minnesotan with South Dakota residency as well, began his Sul Ross duties June 1, 1998. He has served four presidents, Dr. R. Vic Morgan, Dr. Ricardo Maestas, Dr. Quint Thurman and Dr. Bill Kibler.

“I contemplated what to say when the decision to retire arrived,” Lang said. “Now that the decision has been made, I will say as little as possible, since brevity is the soul of wit and remains on most listeners’ wish lists.”

“For me, staying at the same job for 20 years spanning two centuries is a milestone made possible by the campus family that embraced me. My association with faculty, staff, students, administrators and alumni has been thoroughly enjoyable and will always be a highlight of my life. I am indebted to the countless people who entrusted me with their stories.”

“I have had the privilege of working at one of the most beautiful campuses in the nation and every day, either upon arrival or departure, and sometimes both, I pause to gaze at the surrounding mountains.”

A native of Erdahl, MN, Lang graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1967 and attended the University of Minnesota, Morris on two occasions, graduating with a B.A. in English in 1989. He worked at a number of Minnesota newspapers, and after graduation from UMM, worked for the Brookings (SD) Register and at South Dakota State University.

Prior to Sul Ross, he worked (1991-98) as an information specialist in the University Relations office at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion. Lang received a M.A. in Liberal Arts from Sul Ross in 2005, and for 11 years, taught journalism as an adjunct instructor.

His hobbies include travel, hunting, fishing, photography, playing racquetball and hearing, reading and creating humorous nonsense. In past years, he enjoyed playing baseball, fast-pitch softball and basketball. Although he no longer competes, he often finds himself exhausted from watching those respective contests.

Lang’s son Zebulon, daughter-in-law Dr. Leah Scolere and grand-dog Reykja are Fort Collins, CO residents. Daughter Alexis, son-in-law Misha Vogel, grandchildren Aria and Michael, Penny the Pup and Pinky the Cat live in Alpine.

Retirement plans are open to available opportunities, but Lang’s bucket list includes rolling a bowling ball from Entrance 3 down Sul Ross Avenue.

