SUL ROSS WELL REPRESENTED AT TEXAS CHAPTER/THE WILDLIFE SOCIETY MEETING

Several Sul Ross State University Range and Wildlife students won awards and scholarships at the 54th annual meeting of the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, held Feb. 9-11 in Dallas.

Nearly 40 students and faculty/staff of Sul Ross and the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) attended and participated in events. In addition, about 75 persons attended a BRI/Sul Ross alumni gathering.

Denis Perez-Ordonez, Chihuahua, Mexico, won the first place photo in the wildlife category, while

Katie Sauer, Denver, CO, won second place overall for graduate student posters. Katherine Haile, Sisterdale, ranked in the top 10 in individual student plant identification scores.

Jacob Locke, Center, received the Colin Caruthers Memorial Scholarship, the top undergraduate-level scholarship awarded. Kaitlyn Williams, Aledo, received the Dan Boone Scholarship, a graduate-level scholarship; and Destinee Love, Harper, was recognized as the outstanding Sul Ross Range and Wildlife Club member/student.

Sul Ross’ Range and Wildlife Club plant identification teams placed fifth and seventh in competition, while the Range and Wildlife Quiz Bowl team advanced to the competition’s semi-finals.

Plant ID team members were: Cameron Wilson, Falls City; Charlie Musick, Blanket; Cheyenne De Luna, Carrizo Springs; Haile; Margaret Downing, Beeville; and Walter Flocke, Wimberley. The team was coached by Roy Saffel. Quiz Bowl team members included: Flocke; Ben Charlton Jones, San Antonio; Musick; Cody Putman, San Antonio; and Sarah Kearney, Lamesa.

Students made 14 presentations, six oral and eight posters. Faculty member Dr. Whitney Gann also made a presentation. Philip Boyd, Austin, presented in the Clarence Cottam Award competition.

For more information, contact Thomas Janke, tjanke@sulross.edu.

--0o0--